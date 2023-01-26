HPTNWS-01-26-23 ZIGGY'S.jpg

A large crowd turned out for a concert by Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke at Ziggy’s last spring. The venue had a little more than 17,000 customers combined over about 100 live music shows between April 1 and Nov. 25.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Ziggy’s won’t open for its second full season at the Cohab venue west of downtown, though the Ziggy’s owner wants to find other sites in High Point for live music performances this year.

Jay Stephens said Wednesday he wasn’t able to reach a lease agreement with Cohab’s ownership, but he intends to work with Cohab to produce occasional concerts there.

Trending Videos