HIGH POINT — Jay Stephens wasn’t sure what to expect when he revived his live music club, Ziggy’s, at an outdoor venue in High Point this past spring, but the heartfelt thanks from fans at each performance makes him realize that he struck the right note.
Ziggy’s concluded its inaugural season with shows during the last week of November. The live music performances began April 1 at the Cohab space on English Road west of downtown at the split with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Stephens considers this first year as a success. The longtime concert promoter and his cohorts will take a break through the winter months but plan to launch a second year of outdoor music performances at Cohab next spring as the weather warms up.
Ziggy’s had a little more than 17,000 customers combined over about 100 live music shows between April 1 and Nov. 25, according to information filed with a music industry trade group. Net revenues totaled nearly $498,000.
Stephens told The High Point Enterprise that he had hoped for a better turnout on weekday nights that could have pushed his total attendance higher.
Ziggy’s featured a wide variety of music, from reggae and rock ’n’ roll to country and beach music.
Stephens said that Ziggy’s has made the city a regional destination. Seventy percent of the guests this year drove from 30 miles or more away.
“A lot of the restaurant people tell me that their business gets a significant bump when we have the bigger shows,” he said.
One sign of how popular Ziggy’s became relates to when the venue closed for the season. Originally Ziggy’s was scheduled to hold its last shows on or near Halloween at the end of October. But there was such a demand for extra performances — and better-than-expected weather in November — that Stephens extended the season to a final show on Nov. 25.
“Thanksgiving week is a week that’s very lucrative for me,” Stephens said.
Stephens launched Ziggy’s as an indoor music hall in Winston-Salem in 1989. The club played a key role in the revitalization of Winston-Salem’s entertainment base.
Ziggy’s closed in 2016 after problems with the landlord for the building in Winston-Salem. Stephens spent several years seeking another site in the Triad before deciding on the Cohab space.
One of the regular guests at Ziggy’s during its first year in High Point was Councilwoman Monica Peters, who said that the live music club has added to the culture of the city.
“It is activating an area of town that really needed it,” she said.
The variety of music at Ziggy’s has drawn people of different backgrounds, Peters said.
“It’s got a wonderful outdoor vibe,” she said. “It’s been amazing.”
Stephens said that the best part of his first year in High Point has been greeting all the fans saying how much they appreciate having a music club here.
“I just want to thank High Point for supporting live music,” Stephens said. “The feedback from the community — I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.