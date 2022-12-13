HPTNWS-12-13-22 ZIGGY'S.jpg

Fans crowd the Cohab space on English Road west of downtown High Point for the Blackberry Smoke show on April 22. The performance drew nearly 1,300 fans, one of the top-attended shows during Ziggy's first year in High Point.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Jay Stephens wasn’t sure what to expect when he revived his live music club, Ziggy’s, at an outdoor venue in High Point this past spring, but the heartfelt thanks from fans at each performance makes him realize that he struck the right note.

Ziggy’s concluded its inaugural season with shows during the last week of November. The live music performances began April 1 at the Cohab space on English Road west of downtown at the split with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Trending Videos