HIGH POINT — Jay Stephens says the new location in High Point for Ziggy’s, the live-music venue he owns, will be “a real unique concert-going experience.”
It features an outdoor performance space and viewing area at the Cohab Space campus for designers and artists at W. English Road and S. West Point Avenue.
Its concert season kicks off April 1 with the band Acoustic Syndicate. About 40 shows have been booked so far through October, encompassing rock, reggae, bluegrass, acoustic and country musical genres.
“We’ve got a state-of-the art sound and light system with a really nice stage 32 feet wide by 24 feet deep. That will be much larger than most little club stages that you’re used to in the Triad,” Stephens said.
“Cohab Space is a very unique space with an owner (John Muldoon) who has an eye for design,” he continued. “So the outdoor garden space is not just a space where you’re going to be standing in a field. There’s beautiful artwork, sculpture and designer furniture that will encompass most of the campus.”
Ziggy’s operated in Winston-Salem from 1989 to 2016.
“I became an independent promoter and was looking for a new space to develop which was a little larger and incorporated an outdoor venue,” Stephens said.
Ziggy’s will have parking on-site in a lot on English Road and has several agreements with nearby businesses for general and valet parking, he said.
“We have a transportation service we’ve hired to maintain and take care of those,” he said. “They’re all within a block or two of the venue.”
He’s working on larger transportation plans to use two school buses as shuttles back and forth to Greensboro and Winston-Salem for concerts.
He said he’s also working with the city on finding bigger parking areas near Truist Point stadium to build connections between activities there and the Cohab Space campus.
“We knew that parking in the beginning was going to be a challenge,” Stephens said. “But our parking is going to be quite adequate.”
There is potential for eventually using indoor parts of Cohab Space for Ziggy’s concerts.
“John’s got a master plan that’s two to three years out on everything he’s doing at Cohab,” Stephens said. “We’re hoping this is not just going to be a season for us to be there in summer, but with some of the square footage he has, to transform it after Nov. 1 and use it for Ziggy’s.”
He added:
“We’re very excited to be in High Point. The city has really helped and embraced us, from the Rockers (baseball team) to the independent breweries and bars, Stock and Grain (food hall) to City Council, we’ve all had the ability to converse and work toward making High Point sort of a destination for people to come from all over the Triad.”
