A large crowd turned out for a concert by Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke at Ziggy’s last spring. The venue had a little more than 17,000 customers combined over about 100 live music shows between April 1 and Nov. 25.

HIGH POINT — Ziggy’s won’t open for its second full season at the Cohab venue west of downtown, though the Ziggy’s owner wants to find other sites in High Point for live music performances this year.

Ziggy's owner Jay Stephens and Cohab owner John Muldoon said Wednesday they were not able to reach a lease agreement.

