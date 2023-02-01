HIGH POINT — The owners of Ziggy’s and Cohab Space have agreed on several concert dates for this spring and may agree on more, but both also are exploring other concert options.
Ziggy’s announced Tuesday a concert by Town Mountain, an Americana band, for May 6 at the Cohab Space venue west of downtown.
News last week that Ziggy’s owner Jay Stephens and Cohab Space owner John Muldoon had not been able to agree to terms for a second full season drew howls on social media from music fans who had regularly turned out during shows in 2022.
Both said that Tuesday’s concert announcement does not signal that they are close to terms on a lease.
Muldoon said he has signed a contract for property management and event management and expects to announce soon more plans for the venue, including a regular schedule of concerts separate from any Ziggy’s will promote.
“I will continue to rent the venue to Jay on a date-by-date basis as long as I don’t have a conflict,” he said.
Stephens said he will announce more concerts for Cohab Space this week and is optimistic that there will be agreements later on more there, but he also hopes to schedule concerts elsewhere in the area, such as at Truist Point stadium.
Stephens said his original plan a year ago was to operate a daily business at Cohab Space, but his plan changed.
“Ziggy’s isn’t going to be anywhere … in terms of a full-time basis,” he said.
