Zaki Khalifa, owner of Zaki Oriental Rugs in High Point, looks over the inventory at his 600 S. Main St. store. The property has been sold as part of a $25 million donation he is making to a charity in his native Pakistan.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The longtime location of Zaki Oriental Rugs in High Point has been sold for $8.5 million by a nonprofit that will use the proceeds for its anti-poverty initiatives.

The sale of the 3.4-acre property, which includes a 97,224-square-foot showroom at 600 S. Main St., is part of Zaki Khalifa’s donation of the fortune he earned in the rug business to Akhuwat, which provides free health care and schooling, as well as interest-free loans, in his native Pakistan.