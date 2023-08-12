HIGH POINT — The longtime location of Zaki Oriental Rugs in High Point has been sold for $8.5 million by a nonprofit that will use the proceeds for its anti-poverty initiatives.
The sale of the 3.4-acre property, which includes a 97,224-square-foot showroom at 600 S. Main St., is part of Zaki Khalifa’s donation of the fortune he earned in the rug business to Akhuwat, which provides free health care and schooling, as well as interest-free loans, in his native Pakistan.
Khalifa said the buyer is a home furnishings company called Homelegance, which plans to convert the building into a High Point Market showroom.
Khalifa gifted the property to Akhuwat in 2018 and since then, has donated about $10 million by selling off his local holdings, including about half of his 8,000 luxury rugs.
Once he winds down his business and sells his remaining inventory, he estimates that his total donations to Akhuwat and other organizations will exceed $25 million.
“This is the organization that I’ve found to be the most efficient and most benevolent in the whole world,” said Khalifa. “I’ve donated to many organizations, but my biggest focus has been on this one.”
He opened his business in High Point in 1977 and developed a niche market selling hand-knotted rugs from places like Pakistan, India, Iran and Turkey to wealthy customers from around the world.
As his business grew, he moved to the custom-built S. Main Street location in 1997.
He said his buyers have included a celebrity he declined to name who purchased 77 rugs for one house during a three-day visit to his store.
Khalifa has long been one of High Point’s top philanthropists, donating his previous rug store at N. Main Street and State Avenue to the High Point Chamber of Commerce in 2005.
He also donated an investment property he owned at N. Main Street and Ray Avenue to the High Point Community Against Violence.
Last year, he sold his original store location at 138 S. Main St., as well as six undeveloped acres he owned on U.S. 29/70, and donated the proceeds to an orphanage in Lahore, Pakistan, a city of 12 million people where he was born and raised.
“The level of poverty there is such that there are a large number of people committing suicide due to hunger,” Khalifa said. “Unfortunately, schooling is not compulsory in Pakistan. We provide schooling with no tuition and free lunch and uniforms, and it’s all done at the orphanage. They are dedicated to the cause of educating kids so they can have sustenance, dignity and self-respect, and they will not become beggars and thieves. Because extreme poverty makes you do desperate things.”
When he decided to begin winding down his business in 2018, Khalifa said he gravitated toward Akhuwat because it had an established track record.
“It started as a microfinance organization 21 years ago, lending the poorest of the poor small loans to start a small enterprise — roadside vegetable vendors, fruit vendors, repair shops, buying sewing machines to make clothes — and the loans are made to people who are so desperately poor that no bank would be willing to talk to them,” he said.
Akhuwat’s loans are interest-free and have a 99.97% repayment rate, he said.
The nonprofit also operates hospitals that provide free treatment and serves more than 600,000 poor youth through its tuition-free schools and colleges.
Khalifa says his store will offer a “substantial extra discount” to the public on its remaining inventory of rugs, as he seeks to sell it off over the next couple of months.
“The prices will be by far the lowest in our 46-year history,” he said.
After everything is gone and he’s fully retired from business, Khalifa plans to divide his time between High Point and Pakistan.
