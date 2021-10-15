HIGH POINT — YWCA High Point’s Women’s Resource Center will host two virtual empowerment workshop series intended to help women see themselves as powerful and capable of making changes necessary to reimagine, reestablish and reaffirm who they are and what they have to offer their home, workplace and community.
The first series is “Empowered Women Empower Women!” and will be presented virtually via Zoom on Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m. The sessions are:
• Oct. 28 — “Money Matters: Negotiating a Better Salary,” presented by High Point University Professor Rhonda Butler.
• Nov. 4 — “Your Work, Not Your Worth: Building a Strong and Consistent Work Ethic,” presented by YWCA Latino Family Center Director Gisell Mansi.
• Nov. 11 — “You Matter: Creating a Safe and Productive Workspace”, presented by Christine Murray, director of UNC Greensboro Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships.
• Nov. 18 — “Advocating for Advancement: Positioning and Promoting Yourself for Growth Opportunities,” presented by Michelle Hairston, chief education organizer at Hairston Education.
The second series is “Revitalizing You and Your Business Post-COVID” and will be presented by Elma Hairston, founder and managing director of Dynamic Images International.
• Tuesday, Nov. 16 — Define Your Brand: Your Best Self Reimagined, noon-1 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 2 — Building Business Networks, 6-7 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 13 — Business Etiquette, 6-7 p.m.
Register for these thought-provoking sessions by calling the YWCA High Point at 336-882-4126. For more information contact Regina Johnson at rjohnson@ywcahp.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.