HIGH POINT — The YWCA High Point Latino Family Center, in partnership with FaithAction International House, will host the YWCA’s annual FaithAction ID drive Friday.
The FaithAction ID is for any resident who may have limited access to government-issued forms of identification and for those who support the mission of FaithAction — turning strangers into neighbors. It is not a government-issued form of ID or a driver’s license, but it is a verifiable form of identification that recognizes a person as part of the community.
The ID can assist law enforcement to better identify, serve and protect community members. The ID may also be accepted by health centers, schools, businesses and other city agencies, depending on the policy of each institution.
People obtaining the FaithAction ID must provide proof of identification, such as a national ID card or passport, and proof of residency, such as a utility or bank statement.
The cost of the ID is $10, and participants must attend a mandatory orientation session.
There will be six orientation sessions for participants to attend Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
During the ID drive, participants will learn about resources offered by various organizations in and around the High Point area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.