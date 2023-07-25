HIGH POINT — The YWCA High Point Latino Family Center, in partnership with FaithAction International House, will host the YWCA’s annual FaithAction ID drive Friday.

The FaithAction ID is for any resident who may have limited access to government-issued forms of identification and for those who support the mission of FaithAction — turning strangers into neighbors. It is not a government-issued form of ID or a driver’s license, but it is a verifiable form of identification that recognizes a person as part of the community.