HIGH POINT – The YWCA High Point Women’s Resource Center will host an in-person workshop series this month to showcase careers women do not typically consider.
“The New You in 2022: Choosing Uncommon Careers” workshop series will feature speakers who are currently thriving in career fields mostly dominated by men.
This series will be presented from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the YWCA High Point, 155 W. Westwood Ave. On Tuesday, High Point Police Maj. Petula Sellars will discuss first responder and law enforcement careers. On April 19, Audrey Floyd will present aviation career options and Guilford Technical Community College training. On Tuesday, April 26, Anca Matache will talk about a career as an engineer with Thomas Built Buses.
Register for the sessions by visiting ywcahp.com, the YWCA High Point’s Facebook or by contacting Resource Center Director Regina M. Johnson at 336-882-4126 or rjohnson@ywcahp.com.
The NCWorks Mobile Career Center will be stationed at YWCA High Point’s parking lot from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, Thursday, April 21 and Thursday, April 28. The Mobile Career Center will allow people to explore careers, gain job market information, prepare or build on resumes, and apply for jobs.
