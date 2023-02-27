HIGH POINT — Police arrested and charged three male youths for breaking into a car dealership last week in a case that involves an 11- and 12-year-old.

According to a press release on Monday, on Friday just before 3:25 a.m. High Point Police Department officers received a call about juveniles pulling on door handles at Carolina Hyundai in the 2400 block of N. Main Street. When officers arrived, several people ran from the scene.

Trending Videos