A chain of pizza restaurants called Your Pie plans to open a location at the Shoppes on Eastchester strip center at 2513 Eastchester Drive, Suite 101, in High Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A chain of pizza restaurants called Your Pie is planning a High Point location, according to public records.

A commercial construction permit was issued by the city for a new restaurant build-out of a tenant space in the Shoppes on Eastchester strip center at 2513 Eastchester Drive, Suite 101.

