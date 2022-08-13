HIGH POINT — A chain of pizza restaurants called Your Pie is planning a High Point location, according to public records.
A commercial construction permit was issued by the city for a new restaurant build-out of a tenant space in the Shoppes on Eastchester strip center at 2513 Eastchester Drive, Suite 101.
The name of the project is Your Pie, according to the permit.
In addition, the city issued a sign permit for the restaurant, and a sign for it is now in place.
A representative of Your Pie could not be reached for comment on when the restaurant is expected to open and other details. Its website states that the High Point location is coming soon.
It’s in the commercial center that includes Brain Balance, Nolan’s Family Pharmacy, European Wax Center and Bank of Oak Ridge.
Your Pie was founded in 2008 and based in Athens, Georgia, before moving to Atlanta in 2021.
It bills itself as “the nation’s first fast-casual pizza franchise” with more than 75 locations, including 41 in Georgia. Its North Carolina locations include Durham, Raleigh, Lumberton and Wilmington, according to its website.
It offers 10-inch and 14-inch customizable pizzas, according to its website.
“Your Pie Pizza is known for its build-your-own pizzas that are ready in just four minutes after baking in our on-site brick oven,” the site states.
Its offerings include dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian pizzas, as well as sandwiches, calzones and salads. The restaurant will also serve beer and wine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.