HIGH POINT — Your Pie Pizza is opening its new High Point restaurant this week at Shoppes at the Palladium at 2513 Eastchester Drive.
It’s kicking off with a special event benefiting the United Way of Greater High Point that started Monday and continues through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The grand opening is scheduled for Friday.
The Atlanta-based chain has grown to 73 franchise locations, and High Point is its first one in the Triad.
The brand uses hand-tossed dough, fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas, in addition to traditional pizzas, pastas and chopped salads, according to a news release.
It also offers local craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings.
The High Point location is co-owned by brothers Jignesh and Tushit Patel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.