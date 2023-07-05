TRIAD — Students in early elementary grades in North Carolina public schools showed greater gains in literacy skills on a key assessment administered during the middle of the current school year that students in other states using the same assessment, state officials say.
The gains were achieved during the second full year of a statewide initiative to provide elementary school teachers with extensive training and indicate that schools are implementing its practices even as many teachers are still learning about them, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
The training program, called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or LETRS, recently was completed by just the first 29 school districts, involving nearly 10,000 kindergarten through fifth grade educators, 870 pre-kindergarten educators, and over 500 administrators. Locally, the only district in that group was Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
About 34,000 teachers from the remaining school districts in the state are receiving the training, divided in two groups, and all should have it completed by the summer of 2024, DPI said.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in the DPI press release that she believes the literacy assessment results are strong evidence that the state’s commitment to instruction informed by the “science of reading” is helping more students gain the foundational literacy skills needed to master reading.
“On top of all the other hard work that teachers do in their classrooms every day, they’ve been spending many hours outside the classroom learning to retool their instructional practices,” Truitt said. “They’re to be commended, as their work has helped improve literacy proficiency and outcomes for students across the state.”
Among North Carolina kindergartners, the percentage of students meeting a benchmark level of literacy skills almost doubled from an assessment given at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year to one given in the middle of the year, climbing from 28% to 56%, DPI said. Among kindergartners in other states who took the same assessment, the gain was just 12 percentage 12 points, starting higher at 37% at the beginning of the year but rising to just 49% at mid-year.
In the other three grade levels, North Carolina’s mid-year gains also outpaced the gains of students in other states, though the benchmark levels were much closer.
The assessment that was given differs from the state’s end-of-grade reading tests, which are administered beginning in the third grade. Those exams measure whether a student has mastered grade-level standards, while the assessment measures the foundational skills that students need to become successful readers. The end-of-grade results from the past school year will not be available until later this summer.
