The murder of 25-year-old Robert Booth, who was shot outside his south High Point condominium on the evening of May 25, 2021, remains unsolved.

HIGH POINT — When 25-year-old minister Robert Booth was fatally shot outside his south High Point condominium in late May 2021, his parents expressed apprehension about his homicide at some point becoming a cold case.

As the calendar turns into the third year of Booth’s case being unsolved, his mother, Deneka, and father, Rodney, say their reservations have been realized. Each day that passes since Robert Booth was killed reduces the chance that someone will be brought to justice, said Booth’s parents, who live in Winder, Georgia.

