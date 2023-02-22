GUILFORD COUNTY — A young man who was killed in a stabbing at a Greensboro residence last week had ties to High Point.
Jesse Pitonzo, 26, of Oak Ridge, was stabbed at a residence in the 4700 block of Champion Court about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 15. Mandry Bell, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder and misdemeanor stalking, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Pitonzo attended High Point University and earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in design studies with a graphic design concentration in December 2020, according to his obituary.
Pitonzo later began classes towards a certificate in culinary arts at Guilford Technical Community College in the fall of 2022. He would have completed his credential in May.
He joined the culinary staff at the Greensboro Country Club in October 2022.
In his obituary, Pitonzo’s family described him as having a “witty sense of humor and was always self-deprecating. Jesse was a selfless and caring individual with a servant spirit always willing to help anyone in need.”
