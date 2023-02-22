GUILFORD COUNTY — A young man who was killed in a stabbing at a Greensboro residence last week had ties to High Point.

Jesse Pitonzo, 26, of Oak Ridge, was stabbed at a residence in the 4700 block of Champion Court about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 15. Mandry Bell, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder and misdemeanor stalking, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

