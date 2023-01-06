GUILFORD COUNTY — A 20-year–old man who was last seen in High Point just before Christmas Day has been identified as the driver who died after a car went into a creek in Greensboro.

On Dec. 23, the Greensboro Police Department began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead of High Point. Snead was last seen in High Point at the S. Main Street Walmart but was believed to be traveling to Greensboro on Dec. 23 in a black Infiniti M37.

