GUILFORD COUNTY — A 20-year–old man who was last seen in High Point just before Christmas Day has been identified as the driver who died after a car went into a creek in Greensboro.
On Dec. 23, the Greensboro Police Department began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead of High Point. Snead was last seen in High Point at the S. Main Street Walmart but was believed to be traveling to Greensboro on Dec. 23 in a black Infiniti M37.
On Friday at about 9:30 a.m., a person called 911 after seeing a vehicle overturned down the embankment off Holden Road and Wendover Avenue. Greensboro police responded to North Buffalo Creek and determined the car down the embankment was Snead’s vehicle, with his body found inside the vehicle. Authorities have identified the body as Snead.
As of late Friday afternoon, the incident was being investigated as a traffic fatality. The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. The exact cause and nature of the crash is not known at this time, Greensboro police say.
Since the start of the investigation, Greensboro police have received hundreds of tips and information about the whereabouts of Snead.
