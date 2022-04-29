Google is offering users a way to get some personal information removed from the search engine to counter potential harassment.
Although the company previously had a removal process in place for sensitive information, such as bank numbers or credit card information, that policy is being expanded, Google said in an April 27 blog post. Now, users can request the removal of information such as phone numbers, email addresses and physical addresses.
According to Google, the information must fall under a specific set of parameters, but put simply, any contact information that could lead to harassment is now able to be removed, along with identification documents, handwritten signatures and official records.
You can fill out a form in the Google Help Center (search Google for “Remove your personal information from Google”) specifying your request and where the information is present.
The company will review your request, and you will get a notification via email of any action that has been taken regarding the removal request.
Google says it will likely turn down a request if the information in question is newsworthy content. If the information is available on government websites or on a matter of public record, it will not be removed.
If your request is approved, the information will no longer appear in any Google Search query but may still exist on the internet.
