HIGH POINT – The YMCA of High Point invites community members to come together in spiritual unity at the 31st annual Lenten Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, April 5, at the Hartley Drive Family YMCA in High Point.
Doors to the event will open at 7 a.m. The complimentary event will feature breakfast, music, fellowship and prayers, including a keynote message from Jan Harrison, the author of “Life After the Storm” and a noted speaker and Bible study teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.