HIGH POINT — The Carl Chavis branch of the High Point YMCA will hold its MLK Black and White Ball Achievers Gala Achievers Award Gala from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the High Point Country Club.
The ceremony will recognize local people who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and made contributions to the lives of minorities through community affairs, sports, business and education within the High Point community.
