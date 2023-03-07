HIGH POINT — The freshest, shiniest, swankiest YMCA branch around now is the one that sits on Granville Street in southeast High Point.

It doesn’t have all its furniture or fitness equipment yet, and it will be March 20 before all its programs are up and running again, but the Carl Chavis branch welcomed a crowd of well over 100 people Sunday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the expanded and newly renovated building, and more people arrived as the afternoon passed.

