HIGH POINT – Carlvena Foster thought the formalities were just winding down at Monday’s lunchtime celebration at the branch of the YMCA of High Point that she manages.
She was still chewing her food when Lynn Lomax, president and CEO of the YMCA, made the surprise announcement that the new child care center at the Carl Chavis branch will be named for Foster, who has been the executive director of the branch for 20 years.
Foster put her hand to her chest and swallowed as artistic renderings of her name on the building were unveiled, and all around her people stood and applauded.
“I wasn’t sure that you didn’t know,” Lomax told Foster. “The expression on your face tells me you didn’t know.”
Later, Foster told Lomax, “You got me.”
Foster’s name was chosen for the child care center by the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation, Lomax said. The foundation announced in 2000 a $1.5 million donation toward the $4.4 million project to renovate and expand the Chavis branch.
In honor of that donation, officials at the Y approached the Congdon family about naming part of the branch, “but we didn’t get the answer we expected,” Lomax said.
David Congdon, president of the family foundation, hugged Foster and tearily heaped praise on all of the High Point YMCA staff and board members.
“These guys aren’t afraid to ask, and when they came to us with the vision of what is going to happen here, … we couldn’t help but step up,” he said.
The Chavis branch’s main facility closed to the public earlier this month as demolition began, and officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday. During construction, child care, day camp and teen programs will continue to operate.
The construction will include a new lobby and entrance, renovated classrooms, new child-watch and teen center, a raised indoor track, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Before she found out about the child care center being named for her, Foster spoke about the importance of the renovated and new facilities that the Chavis branch will gain from the construction. The branch has had some facilities, including showers, that were in such bad shape that they were never used, she said.
“This will mean so much to the people we serve,” she said. “It makes us equal to the other Y’s in the association.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.