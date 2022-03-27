HIGH POINT — YMCA of High Point invites community members to join the YMCA Day of Giving on Tuesday by making a donation that will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $400,000.
The matching amount is available as part of an unexpected $2 million charitable contribution from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Scott divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019 and received 4% of Amazon’s stock shares in the settlement. She has signed the Giving Pledge, committing to give at least half of her fortune, which Forbes has estimated at $48 billion, to charity and so far has donated more than $12 billion.
YMCA of High Point was one of three YMCAs in North Carolina that benefited from Scott’s donations, said Lynn Lomax, president and CEO, YMCAs of High Point. The other two were in Charlotte and Raleigh, he said.
“We were one of 46 Ys across the country that received MacKenzie Scott dollars,” Lomax said. “We felt like we were in a pretty unique space.”
The YMCA of High Point quietly started a $7.7 million capital campaign about four years ago and added endowment and scholarships funds to increase the overall goal to $9.4 million, said Mary Ann Edwards, senior financial director. All donations through April 2 will be matched until the YMCA reaches its goal, Edwards said.
“If a person gives $10 or $50, we will match it with the MacKenzie Scott dollars,” Edwards said. “They can specify which branch they want their money to go to. It’s a neat time as we wrap up the campaign that we’re trying to give folks an incentive to help us by matching their gifts.”
Expansion of youth areas and a new Learning Center are among the changes planned for the Hartley Drive Family YMCA branch, built in 1980. The front parking lot at Hartley also will be renovated and expanded by about 60 spaces, said Robbie Smith, district vice president of operations.
“Fortunately we’re seeing a lot of members come back and our programs are very full,” Smith said. “At Hartley, we are going to be converting an original fitness center space we called our Ybrary into a learning center that will serve our after-school kids and summer camp, but will also serve the community to combat learning loss.”
At the Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA and its four-star licensed Child Development Center, the YMCA will invest about $4 million in new classrooms, a childwatch space, a new outdoor playground, an indoor walking track and new lobby entrance, Edwards said.
At the Carl & Linda Grubb Family YMCA, which opened in 2010 to the Archdale-Trinity community, fencing will be replaced or added at its soccer complex off Turnpike Road in Archdale, Smith said.
The YMCA’s comprehensive fundraising campaign is now about $1.5 million shy of reaching its goal, Edwards said. All of that fundraising was underway at the end of 2020 when Lomax received what he initially thought was a prank email from MacKenzie Scott’s team.
“The MacKenzie Scott money was a $2 million gift that we were selected for,” Lomax said. “We didn’t apply for it and didn’t even know it was coming. They put a team together to look across the country to find the organizations having the most impact in their communities and how they could help them.”
The YMCA has three years to use those dollars, Lomax said. The main Hartley facility, Chavis Y day care center and Grubb ballfields were selected for investments because each impacts areas Scott is interested in, “although we were told we could do whatever we want with it.”
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.