HIGH POINT — The YMCA of Greater High Point blew away the original fundraising goal of $9.4 million set when the campaign began in 2018 — exceeding that by nearly 60%, for a total of nearly $14.8 million.

But the total was just one email away from being $2 million less than that, Lynn Lomax, the Y’s CEO, told the audience Monday night at the YMCA of Greater High Point Foundation’s Heritage Club and Campaign Celebration Dinner.

