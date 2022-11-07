HIGH POINT — The YMCA of Greater High Point blew away the original fundraising goal of $9.4 million set when the campaign began in 2018 — exceeding that by nearly 60%, for a total of nearly $14.8 million.
But the total was just one email away from being $2 million less than that, Lynn Lomax, the Y’s CEO, told the audience Monday night at the YMCA of Greater High Point Foundation’s Heritage Club and Campaign Celebration Dinner.
One day in March, Lomax received an email saying that the YMCA had been chosen to receive $2 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has given away more than $12 billion from her 4% of Amazon stock since divorcing Bezos in 2019.
“It looked like junk mail to me, and I wouldn’t reply,” he said.
Luckily, someone else at the Y encouraged him to reply.
What he learned is that Scott does not invite applications for funding, she has teams seek out organizations that seem worthy. The YMCA of High Point was among 46 YMCAs from across the country that were chosen in a round of donations in March.
Lomax singled out Scott’s donation and three others — by the Congdon Family Foundation, High Point University and President Nido Qubein, and Fred and Barbara Wilson — as lead gifts that made YMCA leaders believe they would make the campaign’s goal, which he said seemed like “an aggressive number” when the campaign began.
Lomax also talked about the struggles the organization faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said set it back and has forced a rethinking of its business model.
“We are not a stable Y based on our business model,” he said. “We’ve got to rebuild this business model. We are moving in the right direction.”
The pandemic caused the YMCA’s membership to collapse — the Y lost 70% of its members, he said.
Since then, it has rebounded to 82% of its pre-pandemic level, but YMCA leaders are determined to never be as reliant on revenue from membership dues as it was before the pandemic, he said.
The YMCA has to offer stronger programs and services that will draw paying customers, find other sources of funding to cover the costs of those programs and services for those who can’t pay, and build stronger partnerships with other nonprofits in the community to share services, he said.
Also at Monday’s dinner, YMCA board member Steve Lambeth was announced as the 2023 inductee to the YMCA of High Point’s Hall of Honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.