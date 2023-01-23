HPTNWS-01-24-23 YATES.jpg

This sketch of possible suspects in the 2015 killing of Vann Yates is one of the few clues police have in the unsolved homicide.

 SPECIAL | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY — A local Crimestoppers group has increased the reward for information into the unsolved homicide of Vann Yates, who was killed at his home just outside High Point eight years ago this week.

Greensboro Guilford Crimestoppers announced Monday that the total reward for tips in the Yates homicide amounts to $22,007, with $17,007 contributed by anonymous donors.

