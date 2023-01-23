GUILFORD COUNTY — A local Crimestoppers group has increased the reward for information into the unsolved homicide of Vann Yates, who was killed at his home just outside High Point eight years ago this week.
Greensboro Guilford Crimestoppers announced Monday that the total reward for tips in the Yates homicide amounts to $22,007, with $17,007 contributed by anonymous donors.
On Jan. 21, 2015, Yates, 57, was working in his backyard with a landscaper at his house in the 1600 block of Fairfield Street when two young men walked up and asked to buy some of Yates’ lawn equipment.
They then attempted to rob Yates and made other demands before shooting him in the chest. The landscaper was able to run and get away.
The men then ran away and got into a small, tan colored Honda passenger car, driven by what authorities said appeared to be a woman.
Investigators released composite sketches of the men who killed Yates.
Investigators also say the same men are suspected of robbing two other people on Jan. 20, 2015, at Prospect Street and Springfield Road in south High Point.
Yates’ home is just outside the city limit in the southern part of High Point, and the lead agency on the case has been the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
One man is described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a dark complexion and in his early to mid-30s. The man has a scar under his right eye and possibly a slight African or Jamaican accent.
The other man is described as Black, 5 inches 9 inches tall, with a medium build, dark complexion and in his early to mid-30s.
Investigators ask that anyone with information call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000, use the website P3tips.com or submit a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.
