HIGH POINT — City officials say they expect to begin filling a large backorder of yard-waste rollout carts next week as they continue to implement changes in collection rules.
A surge of demand for the carts came in the spring after the city banned the use of plastic bags in yard-waste collection and disposal.
A total of 486 carts will be shipped to the city on Monday, said Melinda King, assistant public services director.
“So we should have them next week. We’ll be giving them out as soon as we get them,” King said.
Crews will drop the new carts off at the addresses of customers who have ordered them.
The City Council voted unanimously in May to enact the plastic ban, which was recommended by city staff.
As of July 1, leaves, clippings and small sticks not in city-issued yard-waste toters are supposed to be either bundled or placed in paper bags — instead of clear plastic bags, which had been allowed — for curbside collection.
By prohibiting plastic bags in yard waste, the city says Ingleside Compost Facility “will be able to produce a zero-waste, completely organic compost and topsoil” for sale.
The city will continue picking up plastic bags until Sept. 1, as part of a grace period for yard-waste customers.
“People are still utilizing plastic bags quite regularly,” King said.
For addresses where this occurs, crews have been leaving tags to remind customers about the ban. The city also plans to send postcard mailers to all utility account holders as a reminder about the changes.
Starting Sept. 1, the city will no longer collect yard waste in plastic bags, but will tag them and give customers two opportunities in successive weeks to remove them from the curb before assessing a $250 fine if the bags are still there on the third week, King said.
“They do get two weeks of warnings before they get that fine,” she said, adding that the fine will go on customers’ utility bills.
King said the city has ordered a second shipment of 486 yard-waste carts to have on hand to fill future orders from customers.
“So we should have plenty,” she said.
