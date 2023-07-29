HPTNWS-07-29-23 WASTE.jpg

Residents who ordered them should be receiving yard-waste carts next week.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — City officials say they expect to begin filling a large backorder of yard-waste rollout carts next week as they continue to implement changes in collection rules.

A surge of demand for the carts came in the spring after the city banned the use of plastic bags in yard-waste collection and disposal.