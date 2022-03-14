HIGH POINT – Truist Point has been the site of baseball games, soccer matches, concerts and comedy shows, and this spring professional wrestling will take place there.
Wrestling star Kurt Angle will be among those featured at "MORE Wrestling: A New Beginning" at Truist Point on Saturday, June 11, said Bambi Weavil, who started Masters of Ring Entertainment six years ago and recently relocated to High Point.
“We’re looking forward to making High Point our home and the home for the best professional wrestling," Weavil said.
Besides Angle, the show is expected to include former WWE and WCW stars Scott “Big Poppa Pump” Steiner and Shannon Moore; Gunner, formerly from WWE; former WWE diva Terri Runnels; ex-WCW world cruiserweight champion Juventud "Juvi" Guerrera; former WWE NXT champion Killer Kross with Scarlett Bordeaux; and T.J. Perkins, a former WWE cruiserweight champion. The show will also include Ring of Honor/Impact star Matt Taven and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Fred “Mr. No Days Off” Rosser. The card is subject to change.
Tickets range from $35 to $75. Some prices include an opportunity to meet wrestlers. Tickets are on sale at the Rockers Box Office and online at HighPointRockers.com. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact the Rockers at info@highpointrockers.com or Masters of Ring Entertainment at info@mastersofringentertainment.com.
