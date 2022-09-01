RANDOLPH COUNTY — A series of wrecks blocked all northbound lanes of Interstate 85 Business near Archdale and southwest High Point Thursday afternoon.
The first was just before 2:15 p.m. near Prospect Street involving a tractor-trailer, Master Trooper Brian Martin of the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. The second and third were just after 2:45 p.m. near Old Thomasville Road involving an overturned truck and three other vehicles, Martin said.
