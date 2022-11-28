Ruptured water line

City crews work to repair a water line that ruptured after a tractor-trailer hit a utility pole along English Road Monday morning, causing the pole to shift the ground and break the water main.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A tractor-trailer that collided with a utility pole along English Road Monday morning led to a major water line break after the force of the truck striking the pole caused the pole to shift the ground around it and rupture the line.

The tractor-trailer struck the utility pole while traveling east along English between Wiley Place and Mitchell Place just before 7:45 a.m.

