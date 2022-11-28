HIGH POINT — A tractor-trailer that collided with a utility pole along English Road Monday morning led to a major water line break after the force of the truck striking the pole caused the pole to shift the ground around it and rupture the line.
The tractor-trailer struck the utility pole while traveling east along English between Wiley Place and Mitchell Place just before 7:45 a.m.
Crews for the city of High Point blocked the far right lane of English into the afternoon while working to repair the water line. City crews partially closed valves to lessen the water loss from the breach while work continued.
The utility pole that was hit belonged to Duke Energy Corp., said Robby Stone, director of the High Point Public Works Department.
“A coordinated effort between Duke Energy and (the) city Water/Sewer Division will be required to support, repair and hold the pole stationary while the water main can be repaired,” Stone told The High Point Enterprise.
The High Point Police Department intends to bring charges against the driver, a police spokeswoman told The Enterprise.
