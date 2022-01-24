GUILFORD COUNTY – A series of free workshops for Guilford County Schools’ high schoolers offers information about going to college.
This Thursday, Jan. 27, “Exploring Local Scholarships” is an interactive workshop online from 6-7 p.m. about scholarship opportunities available close to home.
The “Free Test Prep Academy” on Feb. 17 is designed to help students prepare for taking the SAT or ACT.
The final two workshops are “Comparing Financial Packages” on March 17 and “Preparing for the Transition to College: College 101”on April 14.
Space is limited, and students should register at sayyesguilford.org/events.
