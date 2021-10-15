HIGH POINT — A genealogical workshop, “Finding Your Revolutionary War Patriot Ancestor in North Carolina,” will be presented Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Ann and Jim Morgan Room of the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.
The program will be presented by Larry W. Cates, a local and family historian for the past 14 years at the library’s Heritage Research Center. He is presenting the program on behalf of the Alexander Martin Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Cates has been an editor, writer and researcher in the genealogical field for 26 years. He is a past recipient of the award for Outstanding Contribution to North Carolina Genealogy (awarded by the N.C. Genealogical Society) and the Filby Award for Genealogical Librarianship (awarded by the National Genealogical Society). He is currently clan genealogist for Clan MacRae Society of North America and editor of the Guilford Genealogist.
The number of participants for the workshop will be limited, so RSVP to Gloria Halstead at howlerdemondeacon@gmail.com to reserve your seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.