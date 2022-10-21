HIGH POINT — “So You Want To Be In Media?,” a workshop for youths who want to begin a career in media, will be held Nov. 5 at NorthPoint Conference Room, 136 NorthPoint Ave.
A meet-and-greet will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the workshop beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m.
The workshop is designed for youths ages 8-17. They will learn about such topics as radio, television news, podcasting, social media influencing, videography and photography, and there will be opportunities for hands-on learning.
Special guests for the workshop will be CDK of 102 JAMZ, Daryl Matthews of WGHP-TV (Fox 8 News), Timothy McKain of McKain Entertainment, Jackie Pascale of WXII-TV (News 12), Madaline Richardson of Miss Tarheel State Princess, Brandon Bias of Brandon Bias Productions and Rashida Renee of Be Xclusive Photography. Professional photography services will be provided by LGM Photography, and the event will be hosted by Brandon L. Smith.
The cost is $25, which will reserve one seat for your child and one seat for a parent or guardian.
