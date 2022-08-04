KERNERSVILLE — A 34-year-old man from Winston-Salem was named Thursday as the person who was fatally shot at his workplace Tuesday night, and investigators said it happened during an altercation with a fellow employee.
Erik Bailey was shot about 11:15 p.m. at the Clarios car battery manufacturing facility in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive, which is near Salem Parkway, formerly known as Interstate 40 Business, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
