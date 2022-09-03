DAVIDSON COUNTY — A major road project near a Triad community college campus won’t be wrapping up any time soon.
The $25.8 million reconfiguring of the U.S. 29/70 (Interstate 85 Business) and Old Greensboro Road interchange in Davidson County started construction this summer and is estimated to be complete by early 2026, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The project will replace the at-grade intersection on U.S. 29/70 at Davidson-Davie Community College with bridges, roundabouts and exit ramps to improve traffic flow and safety.
Crews have completed shifting U.S. 29/70 traffic onto a new detour alignment so that construction on the bridges can start, DOT spokesman Marcus Thompson said.
The bridges will be built over a roundabout that will have ramps leading to the college and to Old Greensboro Road south of the highway.
This will separate U.S. 29/70 through traffic from traffic that is entering or exiting the campus.
Thompson said the design includes two other roundabouts — one on the college side and another south of the highway.
This should facilitate traffic flow, said Jenny Varner, vice president for external affairs for Davidson-Davie Community College.
“Before this project, drivers along US 29/70 were accustomed to seeing long lines of traffic backed up to turn into the college, and some of the access points were tricky, especially during times when large numbers of students were on campus,” she said. “That all changes thanks to this project.”
The project will not only improve access to the current campus, it will also open up expansion opportunities for the college, she said.
In 2009, the Hinkle family donated 183 acres to Davidson-Davie Community College across U.S. 29/70 from the campus. Since then, the college has acquired additional property along Old Greensboro Road. The road improvements associated with the new interchange will provide for direct connections to these areas.
“All of these properties will allow for the physical growth of the college, including our future emergency response and public health training and distribution center funded through the state budget with the support of our local legislators,” Varner said.
