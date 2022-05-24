HIGH POINT — City-hired contractors on Monday started construction on a major infrastructure project that’s being jointly funded with High Point University.
Most of Qubein Avenue will be closed to through-traffic for several months to accommodate a series of improvements to the road between N. Hamilton and N. Centennial streets.
This segment was Montlieu Avenue until the city renamed it in January in honor of HPU President Nido Qubein at the request of the City Council.
The project will involve installation of new underground water and sewer utilities, replacement of sidewalks and other upgrades.
Construction is expected to take seven months to complete.
During the project, the road will be open only to Qubein Avenue residents, who are encouraged to use side-street access from Blain Street, Brookside Drive, Forrest Street and Denny Street as much as possible, according to the city.
The contractor and city staff will provide advance notice to residents regarding any temporary impacts to their city utility services during the construction and “will work to limit inconvenience as much as possible,” according to the city.
Through-traffic is being detoured around Qubein Avenue during the construction, using N. Centennial Street, E. Lexington Avenue, Johnson Street, E. Parkway Avenue and N. Hamilton Street.
The Oakwood Cemetery entrance on Qubein Avenue will also be closed during the project. The cemetery is accessible at its main office gate at 512 Steele St. The city has installed cemetery detour signs directing visitors to this gate.
The city and HPU are evenly splitting the $7.4 million construction contract cost.
The project connects to one of the university’s entrances and passes by the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.
The contractor, JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro, is beginning with sewer utility construction near Brookside Drive. Crews will simultaneously install sewer in each direction, with one working back toward Hamilton and the other toward Centennial.
They will also install underground duct bank to accommodate the burial of now-overhead utility lines by the city, which has budgeted an additional $1.5 million for this work.
In addition to new sidewalks, as part of the project the city will include a multiuse path on the north side of Qubein Avenue from N. Hamilton to Blain streets.
This is one aspect of a $19.8 million federal greenway grant the city was awarded last year.
The contract also calls for the installation of new curb and gutter to improve drainage, as well as the resurfacing of the road with new pavement.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
