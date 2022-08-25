HIGH POINT — Within a matter of days, drivers along N. Main Street will be treated to an eye-catching mural of one of High Point’s musical icons — jazz great John Coltrane.
Fowler & Fowler Realtors has commissioned nationally renowned Greensboro artist Brian Lewis to paint the mural on the side of its building at 1301 N. Main St. Work on the project began Wednesday, with Lewis spending most of the day using black paint to cover up the previous mural on the wall, which was a rendering of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from the movie “Ghostbusters.”
The new mural, which will feature a collage of three distinct Coltrane images, will be completed in five to seven days, according to Lewis.
“I’ve been approached a couple of times in the past about doing a Coltrane in High Point, but no walls ever panned out,” Lewis said. “So I’m looking forward to this opportunity. I’m very happy with the composition I came up with, and I’m excited to paint it.”
Lewis, who goes by his artist name Jeks, said he studied photographs of Coltrane and even listened to his music as he composed the mural.
“I wanted to really make sure the photographs I used captured his energy and soul,” he said. “That’s one thing people say about my murals, is that they capture the soul. I feel like this will capture his personality and his artisanship.”
Amy Hedgecock, the owner of Fowler & Fowler, said she commissioned the mural in memory of her grandfather, B.C. Fowler, who founded the business in 1977.
“My grandfather was a musician at heart,” Hedgecock said. “He led the B.C. Fowler Rhythm Masters Orchestra in the 1930s. I grew up listening to Coltrane with him. This is a testament not only to John Coltrane and the legacy he left in High Point, but also for my grandfather and his love of music.”
Previous murals at Fowler & Fowler have been popular social media hotspots — where people like to pose for selfies and then post the photos on social media — and Lewis said he suspects the Coltrane mural will be no exception. That could be especially true with the mural being completed just in time for the annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival, which will draw a multitude of jazz fans to High Point over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
“Public art is extremely important for every community,” Davis said. “Not only does it beautify the area, it can bring business to the business that it’s on, so it really adds a lot to the community.”
