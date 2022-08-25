HIGH POINT — Within a matter of days, drivers along N. Main Street will be treated to an eye-catching mural of one of High Point’s musical icons — jazz great John Coltrane.

Fowler & Fowler Realtors has commissioned nationally renowned Greensboro artist Brian Lewis to paint the mural on the side of its building at 1301 N. Main St. Work on the project began Wednesday, with Lewis spending most of the day using black paint to cover up the previous mural on the wall, which was a rendering of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from the movie “Ghostbusters.”

