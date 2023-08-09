HIGH POINT — Visitors using the Guilford County parking deck downtown will have to maneuver around construction crews for the next several months as repairs are made to the structure.
Preparatory site work was scheduled to begin Tuesday at the parking deck along Commerce Avenue next to the Guilford County Courthouse and Guilford County Jail. Crews will make surfacing and concrete repairs.
The work will be done in stages through November so the parking deck can remain open during the project, said Julie Smith, communications and public relations officer for the county.
“During the repairs, we will close about 50 spaces total at a time,” Smith told The High Point Enterprise. “The contractor will maintain traffic access to and from the garage at all times.”
However, visitors to county offices in the complex should be aware of reduced parking options during the project and plan extra time ahead of their appointment to secure parking, county officials say.
The cost of the parking deck repairs is more than $64,000. The contractor is Miraje Reconstruction & Development based in Greensboro.
The three-level parking deck is more than 30 years old and has roughly 500 parking spaces.
The most recent repairs come after the county spent $2.2 million in 2016 on an overhaul of the parking deck, including reinforcing support beams, sealing concrete and repairing the stairwell on the backside of the deck.
