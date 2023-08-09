HPTNWS-08-09-23 DECK.jpg

Crews were scheduled to begin repairs to the parking deck at the courthouse and near the jail on Tuesday. The work should continue into November.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Visitors using the Guilford County parking deck downtown will have to maneuver around construction crews for the next several months as repairs are made to the structure.

Preparatory site work was scheduled to begin Tuesday at the parking deck along Commerce Avenue next to the Guilford County Courthouse and Guilford County Jail. Crews will make surfacing and concrete repairs.