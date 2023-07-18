HIGH POINT — After learning that the 2019 renovations at the Pennybyrn retirement community where she lives would include an art gallery, Kay Sanders began to consider whether a bench might be included. A friend of hers even mentioned how useful a bench could be in the gallery.
Sanders, who does woodwork, decided to build a bench herself.
Her husband, Jack, had symptoms of dementia, and as they became more pronounced, Sanders said she thought about the many galleries they had visited together over almost 50 years and the gallery benches they had sat on. She decided that making a bench would be appropriate to commemorate their love.
Sanders said she started getting into woodworking around 10 years ago. She even made some furniture for her and her husband’s house before she started taking classes in woodworking.
“I have always been fascinated by anyone making anything, even when I was young,” Sanders said.
She remembers how supportive her husband was, and he would always ask how her projects were going.
She said she settled on making a Japanese-style bench after being blown away by the beauty of one she saw in Fine Furniture magazine.
Sanders began work on her bench through the Rockingham Community College woodworking program. The bench took two semesters to complete with the help of instructors.
As the bench was nearly finished, Sanders invited the gallery committee to come see it in hopes they would approve its use. The bench was approved and has found its home in the Pennybyrn permanent collection in the portrait hall outside the entrance to the dining room.
Sanders said she is excited that her bench will get to stay.
The words “In loving memory of Jack Sanders” are carved into the maple. A display describing the process of how Sanders made the bench is hung above it.
Sanders has also made multiple chairs and even a dinner tray for one of her friends. She is currently working on a wood relief of a sunflower.
“I like to make things that are beautiful,” Sanders said. “We’ll see how it turns out.”
