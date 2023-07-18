HPTNWS-07-18-23 BENCH.jpg

Pennybyrn resident Kay Sanders is shown with the bench she made that's dedicated to her husband and adorns Pennybyrn's portrait hall.

 TARA THURMAN | HPE

HIGH POINT — After learning that the 2019 renovations at the Pennybyrn retirement community where she lives would include an art gallery, Kay Sanders began to consider whether a bench might be included. A friend of hers even mentioned how useful a bench could be in the gallery.

Sanders, who does woodwork, decided to build a bench herself.