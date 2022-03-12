HIGH POINT — A grassroots group of women leaders plans what is believed to be High Point’s first large public Women’s History Month celebration on Sunday, March 20, at Truist Point Stadium.
The free 3-5:30 p.m. event is designed to celebrate women of all ages. Planned activities include networking, a fashion show, line dancing, Zumba, vendors and refreshments. Facepainting and a playground will be provided for the event’s youngest attendees, who can expect to see High Point University’s mascot, Prowler.
Speakers will include High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford and Jenny McDermott, dean of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at HPU.
City Council member Monica Peters, who envisioned the event along with Guilford County Commissioner Vice Chair Carlvena Foster, said she wants to recognize historic changes in city leadership.
“It’s the first Women’s History Month in the history of High Point that we have a woman city manager,” Peters said. “We knew we were on a limited time, but we just thought, ‘Let’s make it happen.’ This is our inaugural one and this is something to build on, but we’ve got some great leaders in the community who are planning on attending and have been helpful as far as trying to get the word out.”
The organizing committee has worked for nearly 30 days to plan an event for families to share, Foster said.
“What I’ve said is that when women are at the table, everybody is at the table because women represent everybody,” Foster said. “Women get things done, and that’s part of what we want to say.”
The committee includes YWCA Executive Director Heidi Majors, United Way of Greater High Point Vice President of Community Impact Latoya Bullock, Visit High Point President Melody Burnett, HPU Director of Community Partnerships Lyndsey Ayers, Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation Executive Director Megan Oglesby, and Stratagon Marketing Manager Abigail Lind.
The committee hopes that a diverse group of women will join the event, Peters said.
“Not only do I want diversity as far as race but also as far as age,” Peters said. “I really want girls of all ages and women to be able to come because it truly is a celebration of women’s history. We’ve come a long way. Women are strong and women have the capability to really get things done.”
Women spend much of their lives juggling education, career and home responsibilities, which is part of the reason women are able to accomplish so much, Peters said. Women are recognized more now for their leadership and successes than in the past, she said. The national theme for Women’s History Month focuses on women providing healing and promoting hope.
Organizers hope women from all over the Triad will come out, feel the love and appreciation while enjoying this day, Majors said.
“This will be a fun afternoon with vendors, performances and demonstrations for all to enjoy,” Majors said.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.