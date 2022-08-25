Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT — Police and emergency crews were still searching Thursday morning for an 81-year-old woman who wandered away from home in the pre-dawn darkness early Wednesday.

Officials began looking for Heddie Dawkins after she was reported missing about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. Patrick O’Toole of the High Point Police Department said. Dawkins, who has severe dementia, apparently left her family’s home on Blockhouse Court about 1:30 a.m. wearing blue pajamas and slippers and accidentally locked herself out, according to video footage from a doorbell camera that the High Point Police Department released.

