HIGH POINT — After two days of fruitlessly searching for an 81-year-old woman who wandered away from home in the pre-dawn darkness early Wednesday, police said Thursday afternoon that operations were being scaled back.
Although the search for Heddie Dawkins, who has severe dementia, has not been called off, officials are at a loss for where to look next, said Victoria Ruvio, communications specialist for the High Point Police Department. Over the two days, a total of about 100 people searched all of the neighborhoods, nature trails, creeks and woods in a three-mile radius around Dawkins home on Blockhouse Court.
Only one person has reported to police a possible sighting of Dawkins, and that was from about 9 a.m. Wednesday on a greenway near Deep River Road, she said.
“If we had (more) sightings, that would help,” she said.
Officials began looking for Dawkins after she was reported missing about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. Patrick O’Toole of the High Point Police Department said. Dawkins apparently left home about 1:30 a.m. wearing blue pajamas and slippers and accidentally locked herself out, according to video footage from a doorbell camera that the police department released.
The search moved Thursday into heavily wooded areas, deep creeks, greenway areas and the Piedmont Environmental Center, O’Toole said. About 70 people were taking part, some in kayaks, and aerial drones also were being used.
Officials worried that Dawkins – who for many years had been a fixture at Welborn Middle School – became injured because in another house’s doorbell camera footage from about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive she appeared to have blood on her face.
“Any injury someone has when they are 81 years old is important,” O’Toole said.
Police ask that residents in the area near Blockhouse Court who have home security cameras check their footage, O’Toole said. They also should check any unlocked storage buildings or fenced-in back patio areas in case Dawkins found her way into one.
Ruvio said police have not ruled out that Dawkins was picked up by someone driving by.
“At this point, nothing is off the table,” she said.
