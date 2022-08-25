HPTNWS-08-26-22 MISSING.jpg

High Point Police Capt. Patrick O’Toole speaks at a media briefing held Thursday at High Point Fire Station No. 10 regarding the search efforts underway for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — After two days of fruitlessly searching for an 81-year-old woman who wandered away from home in the pre-dawn darkness early Wednesday, police said Thursday afternoon that operations were being scaled back.

Although the search for Heddie Dawkins, who has severe dementia, has not been called off, officials are at a loss for where to look next, said Victoria Ruvio, communications specialist for the High Point Police Department. Over the two days, a total of about 100 people searched all of the neighborhoods, nature trails, creeks and woods in a three-mile radius around Dawkins home on Blockhouse Court.

