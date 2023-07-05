Kristin Lynn Billings

THOMASVILLE – Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman who is believed to have stabbed her grandparents early Tuesday.

Kristin Lynn Billings, 32, who is homeless, is wanted for arrest on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of interfering with 911 communication, the Thomasville Police Department said.