TRINITY — A woman was injured during a shooting in Trinity on Friday.
Her name was not released.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TRINITY — A woman was injured during a shooting in Trinity on Friday.
Her name was not released.
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about 11 a.m. of someone being shot at the intersection of Roy Farlow and Archdale roads.
She was taken by helicopter to an area hospital and was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.
No other information released.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.