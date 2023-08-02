HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the southwestern part of the city that left a woman with a life-threatening head wound.

The shooting in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in the Southside area was reported shortly before 10:10 p.m. A police report indicates that the shooting victim was a 26-year-old woman, who was found on the ground in a parking lot. The weapon used was listed as a handgun.