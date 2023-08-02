HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the southwestern part of the city that left a woman with a life-threatening head wound.
The shooting in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in the Southside area was reported shortly before 10:10 p.m. A police report indicates that the shooting victim was a 26-year-old woman, who was found on the ground in a parking lot. The weapon used was listed as a handgun.
The victim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with severe injuries, the High Point Police Department said late Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators released no other information Wednesday.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
