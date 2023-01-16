GREENSBORO — A High Point woman who drove away after her car hit and fatally injured a pedestrian at a Greensboro intersection will have to be in prison for 199 days – the amount of time that the victim lived after being hit.

Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell, 23, pleaded guilty Friday. As part of the plea deal, she was not immediately taken to jail so she can make arrangements to take care of her kindergarten-age son.

Trending Videos