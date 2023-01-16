GREENSBORO — A High Point woman who drove away after her car hit and fatally injured a pedestrian at a Greensboro intersection will have to be in prison for 199 days – the amount of time that the victim lived after being hit.
Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell, 23, pleaded guilty Friday. As part of the plea deal, she was not immediately taken to jail so she can make arrangements to take care of her kindergarten-age son.
Rowell was driving a 2007 Ford Focus south on N. Spring Street in the center travel lane shortly before 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2021, when she entered the intersection at Friendly Avenue under a green light, the Greensboro Police Department said.
Scarlett Ann Hill, 28, of Greensboro was crossing Spring Street within a marked crosswalk but against the pedestrian signal, and Rowell’s car hit her, police said.
Witnesses told police that she stopped after hitting Hill, looked back and then drove away.
Hill died May 1 as a result of her injuries.
Rowell has been charged with felony hit-and-run, driving while license revoked and vehicle regulatory violations.
