THOMASVILLE — To those who are close, Jane Murphy is known as someone who gives endless support to the community around her.
As a special projects manager for Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Murphy has interacted with groups that may not be connected to the hospital — a role that she said has been fulfilling.
“Someone will have a situation that maybe they weren’t aware of that we have a service here that they can take advantage of, or maybe they had a situation that didn’t go as well as they want it to and so you can say, ‘Here, let me let me get me in touch with somebody who can help take care of that for you,’ ” Murphy said.
Murphy, 62, retired Aug. 11 after working for 37 years at the hospital — something that in the days leading up to it she said hadn’t quite hit her yet.
Murphy started out working as the volunteer director for Thomasville Medical Center before eventually taking on the role in special projects. The position continued to grow throughout the years, making Murphy want to stay with the company.
“I was afforded the opportunity — I didn’t have to leave for new things to be added,” Murphy said. ”It changed for me.”
Atalia Cardenas, the co-founder of the Latino Association of Davidson County, said she is among those for whom Murphy’s retirement is bittersweet. Even though she is excited for Murphy to take this next step, she said the community is losing a “tremendous asset.”
“Someone like … (Murphy) does not come along a lot of times,” Cardenas said.
Cardenas said she has worked with Murphy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to bring more resources to the Latino community. Together, they have put on events that challenge misconceptions surrounding the pandemic.
Murphy’s willingness to listen to new ideas and think outside the box has affected the way people have gotten access to information, Cardenas said.
“A lot of these people that have resources that are in powerful positions, they’ll come and listen, but her ability to act upon what she is listening to is among one of her many contributions,” Cardenas said.
Murphy said she was proud of the work that she and her team were able to accomplish during the pandemic and believes that it was necessary to not wait for people to come to the hospital to receive care.
The people at Thomasville Medical Center have also been a reason she stayed, she said.
“The people here are like family,” Murphy said. “And so when you have that kind of camaraderie, it’s hard to think about going other places.”
Thomasville Medical Center President Jon Applebaum said Murphy has always represented the organization’s goal in improving the health of all communities.
“Jane is so genuine that she is known by thousands of people locally and she has partnered with so many of our community organizations,” Applebaum said. “She has always been the strongest advocate for community engagement.”
Murphy said she is leaving the hospital knowing she has tried to do her best and has been humbled by her experience.
Now that she’s retired, Murphy said, she plans with her husband to move to the beach, where she plans to sit out in the sun and read.
“I think it’s gonna be a little bit awkward. I’m gonna have to kind of feel my way around,” Murphy said. “But it’s good for there to be change and for people to come in with new ideas.”
