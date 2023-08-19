Jane Murphy

Jane Murphy, right, special projects manager at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, chats with Bonnie Davis, public relations manager, in a hallway during Murphy’s last week at the medical center. Murphy, 62, retired Aug. 11 after working for 37 years at the hospital.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

THOMASVILLE — To those who are close, Jane Murphy is known as someone who gives endless support to the community around her.

As a special projects manager for Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Murphy has interacted with groups that may not be connected to the hospital — a role that she said has been fulfilling.