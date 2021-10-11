HIGH POINT — A woman who got out of the car she was driving on Business 85 after an argument with a passenger was hit and killed by another vehicle late Saturday.
About 11:30 p.m., High Point Police Department officers found Charmaine Denise Bostick, 44, of High Point in the median near Interstate 74. She died at the scene.
Police say that Bostick had been driving north with another person. They got into an argument, and Bostick pulled over onto the northbound shoulder and parked. She got out and walked across the northbound lanes and the median, then began walking south in the southbound lanes, where a motorist traveling south struck her, police say.
There are no charges expected to be filed, police say.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Bostick didn’t sustain any injuries.
Police didn’t release the name of the person in the car with Bostick, nor the driver of the vehicle that struck her.
