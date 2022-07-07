High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.