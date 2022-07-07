DAVIDSON COUNTY — A woman from the Winston-Salem area has been named as the person who died in a head-on crash between a car and dump truck Wednesday morning on N.C. 109 in Wallburg.
Paula Michelle Plowucha, 49, died at the scene of the wreck on N.C. 109 near the intersection with Jesse Green Road after her 2012 Subaru veered left of center and collided head-on with an N.C. Department of Transportation dump truck. The N.C. State Highway Patrol released her name to The High Point Enterprise on Thursday morning after notifying relatives.
The driver of the dump truck, Jeffrey Donald Beck, 31, of the Denton area, was taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the Highway Patrol.
Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash but don’t expect charges to be filed. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
