HIGH POINT
This time last year, even as the world around them celebrated Christmas, Paul and Kim Norcross found little to be festive about.
The High Point couple’s world had come apart at the seams. Not only had Kim been told a few months before that her kidneys were failing — and that she would need a lifesaving kidney transplant — but now her heart appeared to be failing, too.
“Last Christmas was brutal,” Paul says. “Just a few days before, Kim was diagnosed with heart failure and A-fib (atrial fibrillation). So it was pretty tearful and very much our thought that it would be our last Christmas together. A transplant was off the table at that point.”
One long, eventful year later, though, the Norcrosses unexpectedly find themselves celebrating another Christmas together. And this year, with Kim having a healthy heart and a new kidney, there’s a gift under the tree that wasn’t there last year — hope.
Kim’s troubles began around March 2020, when she developed a virus she and her doctors now believe was the coronavirus. The virus went undiagnosed at the time — COVID-19 tests were scarce in those early days of the pandemic — but she had all the symptoms.
One symptom that persisted for months was anemia, which required Kim to get her blood checked frequently. Her blood work that August yielded alarming results — she was going into renal failure.
“They called me at work and told me to get to the emergency room immediately,” Kim recalls. “That’s when I found out how bad my kidneys were. They said I would have to go on dialysis until I was able to get a transplant.”
Ironically, she felt pretty good — maybe a little tired, but fine otherwise.
“The doctors think I might’ve had kidney issues for a long time, but the virus just wiped them out,” she says.
Kim began dialysis. As superintendent of Phoenix Academy — the charter school she and Paul co-founded in 1997 — she worked remotely because of her compromised immune system, praying a kidney would become available for her soon.
Then came worse news: In addition to anemia and renal failure, the virus had damaged Kim’s heart. The news came right before Christmas — talk about bad tidings — and it would be months before medication would get her heart condition under control. That also meant months before Kim would be deemed healthy enough for kidney transplant surgery.
In the meantime, the couple learned of an innovative program offered through the National Kidney Registry that expedites the transplant process. The program allows a living kidney donor to donate a kidney to someone on the registry in exchange for a voucher that can later be redeemed when the donor’s loved one needs a kidney.
In the Norcrosses’ case, for example, Paul — who was not a match to donate a kidney directly to his wife — could donate a kidney to someone else on the registry who was a match. In turn, that would place Kim on the registry’s waiting list and give her transplant priority when a matching kidney became available, greatly increasing her odds of receiving a kidney.
“If I had not donated a kidney, with her blood type, it’s five to seven years to get a kidney,” Paul says. “And with her condition, that wasn’t possible — the clock would’ve run out before that.”
So Paul signed up and donated a kidney on May 13, before Kim had even officially been placed on the registry.
“I felt it was very important to get it out of the way so we could focus on Kim’s treatment, and in the hope that it would accelerate the process,” Paul explains. “Also, I felt it would be helpful to her mindset, going through a rough time, knowing that she had a guaranteed kidney waiting in the wings when she was cleared for a transplant.”
Paul’s kidney went to a Pennsylvania man in his mid-50s, who is reportedly doing great with his new kidney.
“My kidney is saving his life,” Paul says, “but it was a double whammy because now Kim would get one, too.”
After Kim’s heart issues were resolved, she was placed on the registry on Aug. 25, but officials estimated it still could be up to 11 months before a kidney was found for her. That was unsettling news for the couple, because their daughter Mari is getting married next September, and they worried the transplant might prevent Kim from being able to participate in the wedding.
Instead, though, she got a call in late November, telling her a matching kidney would become available in mid-December — just in time for Christmas — if everything went smoothly.
Sure enough, the transplant took place on Dec. 14, during a six-hour procedure at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Three days later, she and her new kidney went home.
According to Kim, her kidney came from a 53-year-old Ohio man. Because the donor lives in “The Buckeye State,” she jokingly named her new kidney Bucky.
And just for the record, Bucky’s doing great. Kim’s kidney-function numbers are headed in the right direction, she’s had only minimal pain, and her body is slowly but surely healing. It’s just a matter of time before she’ll begin searching for a dress to wear to the wedding next fall.
All of which makes the family’s Christmas celebration today that much more meaningful.
“Now that it’s behind us and Kim’s numbers are on track, this is a phenomenal Christmas,” Paul says. “The journey is far from over, and it’s one that we will be on for the duration. That being said, we thank God every day for our countless blessings.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.