GUILFORD COUNTY — A woman from Thomasville died early Sunday after she drove the wrong way on an expressway in Guilford County and hit another car head-on.
De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, was driving a Kia Optima southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 29/Business 85 just before 5:35 a.m. near River Road between High Point and Jamestown when she struck a Toyota Avalon driven by Dericka Copez Pratt, 35, of Greensboro, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Welch died at the scene of the wreck.
Pratt had minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital, but she was charged with driving while impaired. Pratt was taken to the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro, the Highway Patrol reported.
All northbound lanes of U.S. 29 were closed for nearly three hours.
