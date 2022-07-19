WALLBURG — A woman from Belews Creek in Forsyth County died in a head-on collision on N.C. 109 Monday afternoon, a man with her was seriously injured, and the other driver has been charged.
Shanda Cromer Coley, 52, was driving a 2014 Toyota north on N.C. 109 south of Shady Grove Church Road about 3:30 p.m. when a 2009 Chevrolet coming the opposite direction crossed into her lane, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
After the two collided, Coley’s car went off the right side of the road and hit a brick wall.
Shanda Coley and a passenger, Charles Eller Coley, 51, were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where Shanda Coley died, the Highway Patrol reports. Charles Coley was being treated for serious injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Abel Abarca Solis, 47, of Charlotte, also had serious injuries and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Solis was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving left of center and having no operator’s license, according to the Highway Patrol.
