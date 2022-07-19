WALLBURG — A woman from Belews Creek in Forsyth County died in a head-on collision on N.C. 109 Monday afternoon, a man with her was seriously injured, and the other driver has been charged.

Shanda Cromer Coley, 52, was driving a 2014 Toyota north on N.C. 109 south of Shady Grove Church Road about 3:30 p.m. when a 2009 Chevrolet coming the opposite direction crossed into her lane, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

